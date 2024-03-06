Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $8.91. Martinrea International shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 3,315 shares changing hands.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

