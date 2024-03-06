MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.83 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.178 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

