Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 21,498 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,560.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00.

Matterport Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

