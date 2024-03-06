Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 13,748 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,770.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,065,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,227.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

