MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.