Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

