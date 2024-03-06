MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MLNK stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

