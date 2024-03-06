Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $18.50. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

