Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $97.89 and last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 301256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
