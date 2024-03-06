MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,192.30

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,192.30 and last traded at $1,192.30, with a volume of 138359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.69 and its 200 day moving average is $498.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,725 shares of company stock valued at $68,565,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

