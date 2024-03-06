Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares changing hands.

Millrock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

