Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 40,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 5,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Minerva Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Minerva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.