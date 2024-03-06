Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
