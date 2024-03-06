Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after buying an additional 773,830 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

