Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.00

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $34.75. Mondi shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 22,400 shares.

Mondi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $3.4546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.