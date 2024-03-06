Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,475.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,475 ($31.41) and last traded at GBX 2,316.20 ($29.40), with a volume of 4886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,345 ($29.76).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,085.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42.

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,560.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £628,761.03 ($798,021.36). 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

