Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Steve Crummett Sells 27,541 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £628,761.03 ($798,021.36).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,270 ($28.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,223.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,085.55. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,560.87 ($19.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,483 ($31.51).

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 78 ($0.99) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,560.00%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

