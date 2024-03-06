Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
