Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on October 25th

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
