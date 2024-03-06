Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on October 25th

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Featured Stories

