MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $550.35 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

