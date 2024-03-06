MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $550.35 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.69. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.