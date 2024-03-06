Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,452,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $405.42 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $426.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

