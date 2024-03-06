Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.60.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NBR stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $160.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

