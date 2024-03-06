Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.