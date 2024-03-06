Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 40,455 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MFG opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.