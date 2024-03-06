Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,317 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CVE stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

