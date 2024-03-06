Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,160 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.