Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,678 shares of company stock worth $10,044,513. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $193.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.