Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Down 1.6 %

Balchem stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $158.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

