Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

