Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of DSGX opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

