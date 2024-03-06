Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 34.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after buying an additional 404,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ATI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

