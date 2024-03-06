Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,929 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.