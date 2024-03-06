Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 61,975 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

