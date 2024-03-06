Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,979 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

