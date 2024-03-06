Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

PNW stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

