Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KBR by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KBR by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 42.4% in the second quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 169.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 123,966 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR Stock Up 1.6 %

KBR stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

