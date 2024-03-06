Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.