Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.