Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 58.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

