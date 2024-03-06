Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.94 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 678.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

