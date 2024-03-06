Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.04 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.