Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

