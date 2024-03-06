Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.