Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PLXS

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock worth $3,768,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.