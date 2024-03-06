Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 218 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $2,590,233 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

