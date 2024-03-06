Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

