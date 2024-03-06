Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

