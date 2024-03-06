Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,011 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 32.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

