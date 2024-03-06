Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,880 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BC opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

