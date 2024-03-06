Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,198 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCN

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.